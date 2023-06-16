MEXICAN STAR AND VIRAL QUEEN KENIA OS IS NOMINATED FOR THE FIRST TIME FOR 5 PREMIOS JUVENTUD UNIVISIÓN AWARDS

Guerrera Marketing

On Thursday July 20th at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 2023 Premios Juventud ceremony will take place, one of the most important awards in Latin music. This week the list of nominees was revealed and for the first time Kenia Os was nominated and is one of the Mexican artists with the highest number of nominations including:

New Generation – Female Artist

Girl Power [for “Para No Verte Más” – Thalía & Kenia Os]

I Want More

Best Fandom [Keninis]

Social Dance Challenge [for “Malas Decisiones”]

Known as the biggest party of the summer, Premios Juventud is one of the most recognized awards shows in the industry. The final decision is made by the fans who can vote through https://www.premiosjuventud.com/vota from which a mass participation is expected from Kenia’s impressive fandom: the keninis.

The “Más Te Va a Doler” (3.9M views on YouTube and 3.5M streams on Spotify) singer has just become a box office success thanks to the support of Universo K23, a short film that was premiered with Cinemex for an exclusive run which debuted Top 10 in Latin America and in the Top 5 in Mexico (data obtained by ComScore), surpassing multiple Hollywood productions. Universo K23 emerges from her album K23 (2022), a production that has connected very strongly with the millions of fans that make Kenia one of the most important artists in Mexico.

The news of this nomination also comes shortly after MELANKOS Vol. 2, part 2 of her largest virtual concert in Latin America (153K people streamed it) and a project in which Kenia Os will share some of her most intimate memories. Access to the show is found vía Boletia and it is expected to break new records after the massive concerts Kenia has done throughout Mexico and the US.