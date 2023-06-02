Be REAL ID Ready as You Enjoy Spring

Sacramento – More than 15.6 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 171,769 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) data.

May brings days that are getting longer and warmer, baby birds chirping, and blooming flowers. It’s time for renewal and a perfect time to get a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card – before the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, requires a REAL ID to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Not having a REAL ID or other federally approved document to get through airport security could delay the bloom of your next big adventure.

“As April showers give way to May flowers, take a moment to upgrade your driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “You can quickly start your application online and then light up the BBQ for your family picnic.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and 8upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information: