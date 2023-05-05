Writers’ Strike Could Affect GA Economy, Jobs

Thousands of writers are currently on strike following a breakdown in negotiations with the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The strike could have a significant impact on Georgia’s economy, which is heavily reliant on the film and television industry.

In 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the industry spent more than $4 billion in the state, making it a crucial part of Georgia’s economy.

While talk shows have been the most affected, other productions could also suffer if the strike persists – according to Charles Bowen, Founder of the Savannah Film Alliance.

“If the WGA and the writers decide to actually picket an existing production,” said Bowen, “many of the other unions will honor that picket line, and it’s basically going to shut down the entire production.”

Bowen noted that as writers seek better compensation for their work, they also grapple with new challenges from streaming and AI, which were not present during previous negotiations.

Lakisha Ginyard Louissaint is a director who has worked in Georgia. She stressed that the potential impact on local businesses and jobs goes beyond the immediate effects on writers and producers.

“Without them being able to tell a story,” said Louissaint, “the PAs won’t have a job, the background people won’t have a job, and it puts a halt on a lot of things.”

The AMPTP has committed to negotiating new contracts with the Directors Guild of America starting May 10.

This is the first strike to impact production since 2007, which lasted 100 days.