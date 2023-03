Featured EarthTalk Q&A: Sea Turtles Population Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk Swimming alongside a sea turtle in coastal waters is certainly a thrilling sensation, but the experience is becoming increasingly harder to come by....

Featured Healthy Soil Can Be a Climate Change Solution Mollie Engelhardt’s farm looks messy. Every inch of Sow a Heart Farm in Fillmore, Calif., is growing one of more than 300 types of plants. In between the rows of fruit...

Featured Experts: Wildlife Crossings Can Help Adapt to Changing Climate Wildlife crossings save lives, both human and animal, by allowing migrating species to avoid oncoming traffic and move over or under roads and freeways instead. Now a coalition of...