Featured EarthTalk Q&A: Biden’s Administration & Climate Change Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk Joe Biden hopes to go down as the greenest president in U.S. history, and he may well achieve that distinction if his plans...

Featured Parks to People: Come and Enjoy, But Don’t Destroy That is nowhere truer than in the 125,000 acres and 73 parks that make up the East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) which at the height of the pandemic...