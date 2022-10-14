DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID with Changing of Seasons

California Department of Motor Vehicles

Sacramento – More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.

“Fall is in the air and Halloween is just around the corner. Not all changes are brisk or scary – getting a REAL ID for example,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “All you have to do is fill out an online application, upload your documents and make a quick trip to the DMV. Come on down, no need to wait.”

Beginning next May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate)

*Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers)

Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement)

Social Security number (exceptions may apply)

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.