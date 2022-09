Proteja a su hijo: Las vacunas Covid-19 ayudan a prevenir una de las principales causas de muerte infantil

Featured ‘Commercializing’ COVID-19 Response is Bad News on All Fronts Recent comments by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha point to a major shift in the administration’s approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Described by Jha as...

Health 25 Years of CHIP: Impact of Children’s Health Insurance Program This month marks the 25th anniversary of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, which in California is part of Medi-Cal. The program has been wildly successful. As of...