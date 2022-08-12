SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA – Join us for Coyote Creek Habitat Day on Saturday, August 20 from 10am to 1pm for a free family-friendly day of activities, games, and wildlife connected with Coyote Creek. Learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along this waterway-both long ago and today.

The day will include an opportunity to meet wild nocturnal animals from the Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center, and participants can become wildlife detectives through hands-on activities like dissecting owl pellets and more.

Kids discover history as little archeologists by digging up pieces of the past

Make the nature connection by taking a hike

Bike along the Coyote Creek Parkway (personal bikes are welcome)

Participate in a self-guided scavenger hunt and other nature activities

Meet Morticia (California King Snake) up close and personal

The event will take place at Coyote Creek Visitor Center at Anderson Lake County Park (19245 Malaguerra Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037).

Admission to the Coyote Creek Habitat Day is free. Please consider walking, biking, carpooling, or taking public transit. A free shuttle is available from the parking lot at the nearby Live Oak Picnic Area.

For more information, email Michelle.Armijo@prk.sccgov.org or visit www.parkhere.org to learn more about other summer programs.

Event partners include Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center (WERC) and the Santa Clara County Library District.

Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department has provided recreational opportunities, beautiful parks and precious natural resources for Santa Clara County residents for more than 60 years. This golden legacy has resulted in one of the largest regional park systems in the State of California.