Congress has created a Program so qualifying families can save on their phone plans and ensure they have reliable broadband access

After nearly two years of living and working in a pandemic, we can all agree that a reliable Internet connection is crucial to every aspect of our day-to-day. As Omicron spikes, leading us to yet another phase of remote work and school, a steady home broadband service remains paramount. Luckily, Congress recently created the long-term $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. This will provide eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to help reduce the cost of their wireless bill.

See if you qualify for ACP:

You may qualify if you meet one of the following criteria:

Your household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

You participate in one of the following qualifying federal assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)formerly known as Food Stamps; Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

National School Lunch Program

Federal Pell Grant

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

If a household member lives on federally recognized Tribal Lands: Bureau of Indian Affairs general assistance; Tribally administered Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Head Start (for those households meeting its income qualifying standard); or the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

Lifeline program

You’ll need to verify with the federal government’s National Verifier to determine your eligibility for the program or call the ACP Support Center at 833-511-0311. For more info on qualifying for the government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, please visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit.

How to Enroll:

Once you’ve visited the National Verifier to see if you qualify, you can then complete enrollment through a participating carrier.

With Cricket Wireless, new and existing customers can enroll for ACP:

Customers on the $30/mo. Plan 1 will see their monthly data allotment automatically increase from 2GB to 5GB.

will see their monthly data allotment automatically increase from 2GB to 5GB. New customers who sign up for Cricket service on the $40/mo. Plan 1 , which offers a 10GB of monthly data, will now be able to make and receive calls and send texts from Canada and Mexico.

, which offers a 10GB of monthly data, will now be able to make and receive calls and send texts from Canada and Mexico. Existing EBB customers will continue to receive monthly benefits of up to $50 per month through March 1.

New to Cricket?

Once you’ve been approved by the National Verifier, head to your nearest Cricket store so we can help you enroll in the program. Need help? Contact Cricket Customer Support at (844) 246-8364 or visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

Existing Cricket Customers:

Once you’ve been approved by the National Verifier, complete the ACP enrollment form. This form will apply the benefit to your Cricket service.

Once your enrollment is complete, we will apply your monthly benefit of up to $30 beginning on your next month’s service.

Need help? Contact Cricket Customer Support at (844) 246-8364 or visit our Frequently Asked Questions .

1 Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy