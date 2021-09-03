GRILLED MARINATED PORK RIBS

09/03/2021
INGREDIENTS
- Pork ribs
- 4 tablespoons of oil
- Salt and pepper
Dressing:
- 3 guajillo chilies, clean and seedless
- 1 tomato
- 2 cloves of garlic
- ¼ small onion
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
- In a small pot, cook the tomato, guajillo chiles, garlic and onion. When they soften, put them in the blender with ½ cup of water, cumin, oregano, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper. Beat until a sauce is made. Reservation.
- Rub the pork ribs with oil and season with salt and pepper. Then put some of the marinade on the ribs. Wrap the pork ribs in aluminum foil, so that it makes a tightly closed package. Place on the grill (indirect heat) at a temperature of about 300˚F, and grill for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, flip the pork ribs to cook on the other side for 30 minutes. Continue doing the same for 1.5 hours or until the internal temperature of the pork ribs reaches 145˚F.
- When done, carefully unwrap the pork ribs, place them directly on the grill and bathe them in the marinade on both sides 2 or 3 times, until the grilling process is complete.
- Once the pork ribs are done and the marinade is caramelized on both sides, remove from the grill, let rest for 5 minutes, and serve while hot.