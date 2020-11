Las elecciones de 2020 producen avances históricos para las mujeres de color

National VOTERS OF COLOR RESTORED DEMOCRACY IN AMERICA IN 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION In a country that is polarized and hurt by COVID-19 and a divisive leadership, a massive turnout of voters resulted in a close election where Democrat Joe Biden was...

Elections 2020 2020 Election Produces Historic Inroads for Women of Color ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When the U.S. Congress convenes in January, a record number of women will be representing their states. Republican and Democratic women elected this year also will...