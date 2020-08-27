Cooking Daily Meals That Connect You to Your Hispanic Heritage

In the United States, more than half of consumers have reported cooking at home more frequently during the pandemic, and 49% of consumers have reported eating together as a family more frequently due to COVID-191. Google searches for “online cooking classes” have increased five times2 and “cook with me” videos on YouTube have seen a 100% increase in average daily views.

While many consumers are beginning their adventure in the kitchen, cooking from scratch and creating traditional home-cooked meals has long been traditional among Hispanic families.

For Hispanic families, cooking traditional family meals and recipes is seen as a labor of love passed down from generation to generation, and a strong way to stay connected to their heritage. These dishes are cooked from scratch and require long and slow cook times with an extensive list of fresh ingredients, herbs, spices and meats.

However, with increasingly busy schedules and less time to spend in the kitchen, Hispanic families across the country are faced with the challenge of creating traditional family meals within a more limited time frame. A recent Rumba Meats® survey found that Hispanic consumers have turned to quick fixes that help put dinner on the table faster. The study also found that despite their love for traditional cuisine, younger Hispanics confessed that they lacked the time and knowledge to cook complicated traditional meals.

Recently, convenient fresh meat products, such as pre-cut ones, have grown in popularity with Hispanic consumers. These proteins are helping consumers cook traditional recipes with fresh ingredients and the flavors they’ve always loved, while saving time in the kitchen during the week when time is more limited.

Hispanic consumers are shoppers who plan and focus their meals on high-quality meats. And as they plan their meals, they are increasingly turning to recipes that save time. One of the most purchased meats for Hispanic consumers is beef. In a recent survey, 9 out of 10 Hispanic consumers reported purchasing beef regularly, and 44% reported purchasing a wide range of non-traditional cuts of beef regularly.

Rumba Meats has introduced a variety of fresh meat products and recipes that help save time while containing all the traditional flavors that Hispanic families love. Three key solutions include: super quick recipes; meal prep – or setting aside time to cook things that can be enjoyed throughout the week for easy meals; and certain recipe shortcuts are ways Hispanic families can ease the cooking process while enjoying traditional foods.

The “super quick” recipes are a great example of how to create traditional folk recipes by taking fewer steps to make the dish. Sauces usually start with a long list of fresh ingredients as an example when made from scratch. One way to save time when making a sauce is to start with a grocery store-bought sauce base and simply add Roma tomatoes and chopped cilantro for a quick, fresh sauce. With this pre-made base, this sauce requires just two additional ingredients for a fresh-tasting sauce, and pairs easily with ground beef for a delicious family meal.

Another method that is gaining in popularity is setting aside time on the weekends, when hours are less busy, to cook once and use the leftovers to make different meals during the week. For example, a cheek barbecue recipe that can be used right away for some delicious tacos, and then (another day, after freezing and heating the meat) can be used to make some easy quesadillas. Bone broth is also a great recipe that can be frozen and then used in a quick menudo.

Lastly, (recipe) shortcuts or ways to make a recipe faster and / or easier have continued to grow in popularity. One way is to use the slow cooker for easy cooking. This braised marinated beef, for example, can be cooked in the slow cooker for a delicious meal that requires no supervision. This particular recipe allows Hispanic consumers to cook traditional meals while away from work or running errands.

These time-saving shortcuts and tricks, along with the widely available and convenient fresh meat products, allow Hispanic families to cook their favorite recipes, which have been passed down for generations, without spending hours preparing and cooking in the kitchen. On any night of the week, families can carefully plan meals that foster the important connection to their heritage through nutritious and delicious foods.