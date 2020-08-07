ON LOK IS LIKE A GUARDIAN ANGEL DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

“Safety always comes first when it comes to the services we provide to our seniors.”

On Lok Lifeways PACE provides care for the health and well-being of seniors in the Bay Area. Even during the pandemic, On Lok has continued to offer its services in seniors’ homes. This is the case of Daniel Guzman, center support supervisor On Lok Lifeways PACE.

“We would typically offer our services at our On Lok Lifeways centers, but we had to reinvent ourselves in very little time due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, we bring these services to the communities where our participants live, to their homes. Our drivers deliver frozen and hot meals. We even send On Lok staff to help them heat and prepare their meals”, Daniel shares.

“Our team is continually connecting with them to make sure they’re fine and not feeling sad or depressed. We deliver their meds and nutritional supplements, coloring pages, and newspapers in their native language. The therapists also give them exercises so they can stay active at home. It’s a thoughtful and complete care plan so our seniors can feel that we are still by their side. And all of this is done under extreme care and precaution for the protection of our seniors”, Daniel continues.

On Lok Lifeways PACE provides a comprehensive health plan for adults over 55 with medical needs. It is recognized as a Medicare and Medi-Cal program. Contact On Lok by calling their Spanish phone line: 1-866-565-7223 .

This story was aired on Celina Rodriguez’s Radio Program, titled Buenas Tardes Con Celina, KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente.