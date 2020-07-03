OUTSIDE LANDS ANNOUNCES 2021 LINEUP INCLUDING LIZZO, THE STROKES & J BALVIN

Outside Lands

Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents will not proceed with the originally scheduled 2020 edition of Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park this August, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organizers have confirmed the festival will return August 6-8, 2021, revealing the lineup for next year’s edition, which will include Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes as headliners.

As always, Outside Lands will also be offering the best in cutting edge food, beer, wine and other cultural programming including the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. 3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes go on sale this Thursday, June 25th at 10am PT at SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass starts at $99 down with no additional payments until 2021. There are also three-tiered price levels for GA and VIP passes — festival goers that purchase early receive the lowest available price.

Outside Lands organizers say the decision to postpone this year’s festival was one made after close talks with local and state health authorities and city officials.

“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”

Superfly Co-Founder and festival Co-Producer Rick Farman says, “Outside Lands was created to celebrate the Bay Area creative community and the small businesses that are the fabric of San Francisco’s culture. Given everything that our community is going through, we will continue that mission with a renewed focus as we plan for the 2021 event.”

A full statement from the festival can be found at SFOutsidelands.com and for those who already purchased 2020 tickets through the Eager Beaver presale, those tickets will be valid for the 2021 festival or a full refund is offered. The Outside Lands refund policy can also be found at the previous link.

For over a decade, Outside Lands has set new standards for festivals globally, revolutionizing how music, food, drink and now cannabis can be enjoyed side by side with some of the most exciting musical acts from around the world. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park round out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

Since its inception, Outside Lands has evolved into a beloved San Francisco tradition and boom for the Bay Area, as thousands of fans flood the iconic city for an incomparable weekend in one of the world’s greatest green spaces. Outside Lands is simultaneously a true destination festival and a celebration of the region’s best. You won’t want to miss it.

The 2021 lineup features an iconic mix of world class musical arts in what is one of the most original and dynamic festival lineups. Tame Impala will be playing off their critically acclaimed album; they will be joined by indie rock icons The Strokes and the queen of confidence, Lizzo. Outside Lands always offers music fans an exciting mix of the hottest new acts including Khruangbin, Big Thief and Sofi Tukker alongside tried and true favorites like Tyler, the Creator, Beach House, Vampire Weekend and The 1975. As always, the festival provides an early platform to brand new talent and this year is no different with artists including Tones and I, Trevor Daniel and more.