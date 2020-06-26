Disneyland will not reopen after California coronavirus rebound

Los Angeles – Disney’s theme parks in California – the original Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure – will not be opening on July 17 as they had announced, as authorities will not enable activity protocols until after July 4.

The news comes after the state, like other areas of the United States, has registered a rebound in coronavirus infections with 7,149 cases daily as of Tuesday June 23, which is equivalent to a 69% increase in the last two days.

“The state of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring employees back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay reopening,” Disney said in a statement.

A new date has not been specified for the theme parks to resume activity, after almost four months of being closed.

In addition, a dozen union groups representing some 17,000 workers asked the company to postpone the reopening as they say it would not be safe.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also praised Disney’s decision in a statement.

It is the longest closure in the entire history of the original Disney park, which since its inauguration had only paused its activity three times: During the attacks of 9/11 (2001), the morning in which President John F. Killed. Kennedy (1963) and by the Northridge earthquake (1994).

Although Disney did not provide further details on the security measures it will take, it made clear that capacity will be limited, will restrict the unlimited use of annual passes, and will require making advance reservations.

There is a total of six Disney theme parks in the world. Those in Shanghai and Hong Kong, in China, which have already reopened, while the one in Orlando (USA) will also open on July 1 and the one in Paris will open a few days later, on the 15th.