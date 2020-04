VICTIMAS DOBLES

Featured Earthtalk Q&A: ENERGY-EFFICIENT Internet USAGE? Dear EarthTalk: Internet data centers are fast becoming the largest power hogs in the world. What’s being done in this industry to make Internet usage more energy-efficient? — M....

Opinion DOUBLE VICTIMS There is no doubt that our community in the United States has been disproportionately affected by the public health emergency unleashed by the spread of the coronavirus. The Hispanic...