Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival Latinx Film Lineup

FANDANGO AT THE WALL

WORLD PREMIERE; COUNTRY: UNITED STATES

Showtimes: SAT 3/14 1:30PM HAMMER THEATRE

Showtimes: Follow the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra to the remotest regions of Veracruz, Mexico, where they jam with the masters of son jarocho, a 300-year-old musical tradition. A captivating new experience, executive produced by Quincy Jones, Andrew Young, and Carlos Santana. Dir. Varda Bar-Kar; 92 min

CORAZÓN DE MEZQUITE (MEZQUITE’S HEART)

US PREMIERE; COUNTRY: MEXICO

Showtimes: WED 3/4 9:15PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; THUR 3/5 11:00AM 3 BELOW THEATERS; SUN 3/8 9:15AM HAMMER THEATRE

Showtimes: The wonderful family story about Lucia, a young Yoreme girl who must find the strength to pursue her dream against the traditions of her people. Dir. Ana Laura Calderón; 74 min

EL DESEO DE ANA (ANA’S DESIRE)

US PREMIERE; COUNTRY: MEXICO

Showtimes: FRI 3/6 4:45PM CALIFORNIA THEATRE;

THUR 3/12 6:00PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; SAT 3/14 4:00PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; SUN 3/15 10:30AM CALIFORNIA THEATRE

Showtimes: Ana lives with her son Mateo. The family routine takes a turn when Ana’s brother, Juan, arrives to visit them after several years of absence. The reunion unleashes memories and secrets of their past that Ana will have to confront in order to find peace of mind.

Dir. Emilio Santoyo; 80 min

ANTES DEL OLVIDO (BEFORE OBLIVION)

US PREMIERE; COUNTRY: MEXICO

Showtimes: WED 3/4 4:30PM HAMMER THEATRE; THUR 3/12 9:30PM HAMMER THEATRE; FRI 3/13 6:40PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; SAT 3/14 3:00PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20

Showtimes: Facing the threat of an eviction, the tenants of a vecindad (low-income tenement house) join in solidarity to come out of their self-absorption and fight for a common cause. Dir. Iria Gomez Concheiro, Berenice Ubeda; 103 min

DIRECCIÓN OPUESTA (OPPOSITE DIRECTION)

WORLD PREMIERE; COUNTRY: VENEZUELA

Showtimes: SAT 3/7 5:00PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; SUN 3/8 10:10AM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; TUE 3/10 9:30PM CALIFORNIA THEATRE

Showtimes: A powerful vision of modern Venezuela. Meet Eugenia, Luis, and Vadier, three young people on the cusp of adulthood. They are three facets of the next generation: trying to find their place in a land that has lost its place, and love in a world where love may be the last hope. Dir. Alejandro Bellame Palacios; 120 min

NAIL IN THE COFFIN: THE FALL AND RISE OF VAMPIRO

COUNTRY: CANADA

Showtimes: TUE 3/10 7:15PM CALIFORNIA THEATRE; THUR 3/12 7:00PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20; SUN 3/15 12:35PM REDWOOD CITY CENTURY 20

Synopsis: The great Vampiro, an aging Mexican wrestler, must reinvent himself working in Mexico City and Los Angeles while simultaneously raising his 17-year-old daughter in remote Northern Canada. Dir. Michael Paszt; 88 min