Sony announces the launch of the PlayStation 5 by end of 2020

Tokyo – Sony plans to launch its next-generation video game console, the PlayStation 5, by the end of 2020, the head of the videogame division of Japanese technology company Jim Ryan announced on October 9.

The CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) confirmed through his official blog that the new platform will be called PlayStation 5 and will hit the market at Christmas next year, in addition to revealing other technical details of the new device.

Among the outstanding attributes of the new console, he pointed out his aspiration to “deepen the feeling of immersion” in the game, something that will be achieved through the control of the PlayStation 5, according to the head of the Sony subsidiary with Headquarters in California (USA).

Ryan said that the successor control of DualShock 4 will have a touch technology that will allow “a much wider range” of sensations for the player, as well as “adaptive triggers” that will offer different degrees of resistance depending on the pressure exerted on them.

The CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed some of the characteristics of the expected new game console that had advanced in an interview published Tuesday by the American magazine Wired.

Sony announced earlier this year that it was working on the new game console, and last May its president and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, said in Tokyo that the platform will offer a “total immersion” and “uninterrupted” gaming experience, based in a “dramatically superior” graphic potential.

The company, absent last June from the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), had not revealed so far the name of its new generation console or its date of Market release.