Constitutional checks and balances have been appropriately invoked by Congressmember Nancy Pelosi, (Democrat-S.F., CA) Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The news continues to uncover the breadth and scope of Trump and his Administration’s corruption and disdain for the rule of law based upon this nation’s U.S. Constitution.

Our Constitution includes checks and balances for a reason. Now is the time to uphold those tenets. Our democracy is worth it. That’s why each resident of these United States of America needs to become acquainted with it.

Individuals have the right of redress in this nation. Not only may an individual be held accountable and responsible, but each elected official, especially the President, is obligated to behave in keeping with its ideals. The consequence of those collective actions is that America achieves a very high level of integrity, safety and security.

As a people, we need to demand that Trump be held responsible and accountable for the outcomes resulting from the use of inflammatory and pejorative words.

Sadly, no matter what new event and decision details emerge, Republicans continue to remain silent and stoic. That complicity is damaging this country.

Standing up and fighting corruption is the right thing to do. Whistleblowers have their niche in calling attention to inappropriate actions being implemented. Nonetheless, Republicans are shirking their duties and end up positioned on the wrong side of history.

Republicans won’t do the right thing, so each of us must collectively do the right thing which is to support the House of Representatives as its Democrat Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, works to expose the facts and truths which will expose and end Trump’s corruption once and for all.

The impeachment of any President is a serious matter not to be pursued lightly or frivolously.

It is essential that ordinary citizens (and undocumented residents) understand and support what is going on now because this action establishes the security and safety each resident craves and merits. Freedom, as an American ideal requires it.

As a people, we must not let up. We must push back to achieve and sustain the ideals embodied in the American Constitution. If we do not push back as one of the checks and balances of this Democracy, Donald J. Trump will become an absolute despotic power.

Nothing corrupts a leader as much as absolute power, which ends up corrupting absolutely. The consequences are already established. Just read the history of Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and Imperial Japan of the WW II era (1938-1946). And today similar governance power exists in China, Syria, Turkey, and Venezuela.

Checks and Balances are very important in the practice of democratic governance. Do not let up on your participation and the vigilance required to sustain and maintain our Democratic form of governance.

Here are a few examples of the effectiveness of checks and balances:

The CA Attorney General is engaged in 60 lawsuits against the Trump Administration. Each lawsuit has been joined by additional attorney generals of other states.

“Our Constitution includes checks and balances for a reason. Now is the time to uphold those tenets. Our democracy is worth it. That’s why I’m personally asking you to speak up when necessary. Join me: Sign your name and demand that Trump be held accountable.

Sadly, no matter what new details emerge, Republicans continue to stand by Trump. It’s a disgrace to our Constitution and to our country.

Standing up and fighting corruption is the right thing to do, but Hilbert, Republicans are shirking their duties and standing on the wrong side of history.

Republicans won’t do the right thing, so I’m counting on you to do the right thing now. Support House Democrats as they work to expose the truth and end Trump’s corruption once and for all.

I wouldn’t be asking for your supportive actions if our Democracy did not need it in order to be sustained and maintained.”

18 Democratic AGs are suing to stop Trump. 18 Democratic AGs are suing to stop Trump from GUTTING the Endangered Species Act, which saved bald eagles and other precious wildlife from extinction.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association need your support in maintaining and sustaining these essential checks and balances.