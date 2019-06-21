3 reasons to go fishing on your next day trip

When the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to spend a day casting on the water. Whether you’re an experienced fisherman, a novice or a family looking for a fun, all-ages activity, fishing is an easy and enjoyable choice.

Here are three reasons for you and your family to go fishing for your next day trip:

It’s a fun way to spend time together.

Fishing is a fun activity that gets kids outdoors and engaged, and it’s easy for anyone to participate, regardless of their age. Fishing allows friends and families to enjoy a relaxing day together, and helps keep their focus on each other, nature and the activity at hand. For kids interested in fishing on a regular basis, organized youth fishing programs are becoming increasingly popular nationwide. These programs and high school fishing teams are growing rapidly, getting support from well-known fishing companies including lure manufacturer Rapala, which sponsors the Student Angler Tournament Trail.

“We are witnessing an exciting explosion in youth enjoyment of fishing,” says Rapala marketing director Matt Jensen. “High school and college fishing teams are growing faster than we’ve ever seen and it’s encouraging kids to get into the sport at a younger age.”

These programs are a great way to teach kids fishing basics, allowing them to pursue a lifelong sport. Summer is an ideal time to sign kids up for fishing camps and schedule fishing trips for the whole family.

It’s accessible.

Many people live near lakes or other bodies of water, allowing easy access to the sport. For others, water may be just a short drive away, making for a perfect one-day escape or weekend getaway.

Also, fishing isn’t complicated to learn and doesn’t require a ton of expensive equipment. Whether you own or rent a boat, or fish from a dock or shoreline, learning the basics with an affordable rod and reel is something anyone can do. Also, there are plenty of lure options that make fishing a quick and fun pursuit for any skill level.

It’s good for you.

Spending time outdoors offers significant health benefits. One huge advantage of fishing together is that it allows families to get away from screens. Everyone can set their phones and gadgets aside to enjoy time in nature and relish each other’s company without distractions.

If a child is spending too much time with electronics, breaking up their routine with an outdoor activity like fishing can expose them to the benefits of in-person interaction, engaging with the real world and experiencing the beauty of nature.

Here are additional health benefits that come with fishing outdoors:

Vitamin D. Just 10-15 minutes of midday sun provides a healthy dose of vitamin D, which helps bodies absorb calcium. This boosts bone growth and health, and fights disease. Vitamin D also elevates mood, helping with depression.

Relaxation. Being outdoors, breathing fresh air and spending time on a body of water relieves stress and lowers blood pressure. For people constantly on the go, it’s a great way to take a much-needed break.

Exercise. Walking and boating help burn calories and increases heart rate. And even though the participants may not notice, fishing helps stretch and flex some of the body’s underused muscles.

With its widespread accessibility, health benefits and ease of participation, fishing is a great way to get outside and enjoy the beautiful summer weather ahead. You just might catch some fish — and have a great time doing it.