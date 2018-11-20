The First, Ready-To-Brew Hot Cocktails Prepared Perfectly Every Time.

CASK & KETTLE Irish Coffee and Spiked Dry Cider are the first-to-market, complete, well-crafted hot cocktails for home brewing systems (i.e. Keurig, etc.). Simply pop one of the single serve cups into your brewing system and a smooth, aromatic hot COMPLETE cocktail is ready in seconds.

Company Overview

Founded in 2017 by self-declared hot drink and cocktail lovers based in Battle Creek Michigan, the founders of Apres Beverages, LLC, and the CASK & KETTLE brand seek to become the marketplace leader in ready-to-brew hot cocktails. The result of the founders’ hard work, research, and product development was a smooth, savor-worthy, single serving hot cocktails cup that can be used in a home brewing system.

Apres Beverages, LLC has partnered with Temperance Distilling, located in Temperance Michigan, to help us craft and blend the perfect hot cocktails for drinking age adults to enjoy in their home or where ever a home brewing system is present.

