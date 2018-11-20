CASK & KETTLE introduces first Ready-To-Brew Hot Cocktails

Now available in Michigan, Northern California and Missouri, USA.

Battle Creek, Mich., November 9, 2018 – Focused on true innovation in the spirits aisle, CASK & KETTLE is an easy way to prepare and serve a complete, well-crafted hot cocktail. Simply pop one of the single serve cups into any home brewing system and a smooth, aromatic hot cocktail is ready in seconds.

The Irish Coffee (76 Proof) and Spiked Cider (50 Proof) hot cocktails are sold in 5-count multi-serving packages. Each cup fits directly into any single serve home brewing system and contains a complete hot cocktail (flavor AND alcohol) in a single cup.

“The preliminary response from consumers, distributors and retailers alike has been outstanding,” said Lucinda Wright, Co-founder and General Manager of CASK & KETTLE (https://caskandkettleusa.com/) “We’re excited to bring our favorite hot cocktails to market and help keep lonely home brewing systems busy.” Pete Borozan, Co-founder, added, “We have spent a great deal of time perfecting the flavors and quality of the CASK & KETTLE hot cocktails. Anyone who enjoys an Irish Coffee or Spiked Dry Cider will not be disappointed.”

This new ready-to-brew hot cocktail product line is currently available at Safeway and Raley’s stores in Northern California and a variety of independent retailers across Michigan. It will be available soon in Missouri.

Rachel Brooks, Proprietor of Moving Spirits in Manistee, Michigan, was the first retailer to order the first two hot cocktails. “CASK & KETTLE has been a great addition and customer feedback has been nothing but positive. I’ve had to re-stock every week!” said Brooks.

The Irish Coffee combines the aroma of smoky Irish Whiskey mixed with robust dark roasted beans and buttery caramel flavors (38% ACL/Vol Per Pod), while the Spiked Dry Cider has a beautiful amber color with an enticing aroma of cinnamon, green apple and warm spirits (25% ACL/Vol Per Pod).

ABOUT APRES BEVERAGES, LLC — Based in Battle Creek, Michigan, the founders of Apres Beverages, LLC., and the CASK & KETTLE brand seek to become the marketplace leader in ready-to-brew hot cocktails and champion the creation of new experiences that appeal to spirits drinkers.

ABOUT TEMPERANCE DISTILLING – Apres Beverages, LLC. has partnered with Temperance Distilling to help craft and blend CASK & KETTLE hot cocktails. Located in Temperance, Michigan, Temperance Distilling collaborates with unique spirits brands who represent a wide range of styles, tastes and formats.