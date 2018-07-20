Head-to-Toe: Backpack Day Coming to Sunnyvale

$150,000 Raised to Provide Low-Income Students with School Supplies and Shoes

Sunnyvale Community Services

SUNNYVALE, CA – The Sares Regis Group of Northern California (SRGNC) Education and Community Foundation, in partnership with Hunter Storm and other partners of the CityLine Sunnyvale project have raised $150,000 from the firm’s business partners to support “Head-to-Toe: Backpack Day,” Sunnyvale Community Services’ (SCS) annual back-to-school program. The funding will help provide 1,800 low-income school children in Sunnyvale with much-needed backpacks, school supplies, gift certificates for new shoes, and will also distribute over 3,000 bags of nutritious food during the summer months. With this donation, SRGNC, Hunter Storm, and their partners are the Premier Program Sponsors of Head-to-Toe.

This commitment comes from an ongoing collaboration between Sares Regis, Hunter Storm, and the City of Sunnyvale to develop CityLine Sunnyvale, a multi-phase redevelopment project over 36 acres in the heart of downtown Sunnyvale. To fund the SCS program, SRGNC reached out to its business partners working on CityLine Sunnyvale and other SRGNC projects. Community businesses are encouraged to contribute to the program, which is still in need of donations to meet its goals.

“We are extremely grateful to Sares Regis for reaching out to its wide network and helping us to meet our ambitious financial goal for Head-to-Toe this year,” says Marie Bernard, Executive Director of Sunnyvale Community Services. “The rising cost of housing, food, transportation, and medical expenses in Silicon Valley is putting extreme financial distress on families, many of whom are working multiple minimum-wage jobs or living on fixed incomes. With this generous donation, Sares Regis and the CityLine team have more than earned its Premier Program Sponsor title for our Head-to-Toe summer program.”

The Head-to-Toe program is part of SCS’s mission to prevent homelessness and hunger in the local community. The program is closely aligned with the SRGNC Education and Community Foundation’s emphasis on education and community—SRGNC has previously partnered with schools and given grants to local organizations in an effort to improve local communities throughout the Bay Area.

“We’re proud to give back to our own community in this way, as it’s something that is an integral part of our Foundation and who we are,” says Rob Wagner, managing director of SRGNC. “We established this Foundation with the goal of giving back to the communities in which we live and work, and we’re grateful that we’ve been given the opportunity to make a difference for so many children living in Sunnyvale. We hope that other area businesses will step up and contribute to this important cause. Thank you to Sunnyvale Community Services for recognizing how important it is for the City and local businesses to take collective action towards helping those in need.”

This year, Sunnyvale children are scheduled to receive their new backpacks, school supplies, shoe gift cards, food, and more on Friday, August 3rd. Sharkie from the San Jose Sharks, Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and the Paw Patrol will all stop by throughout the day to bring extra smiles to children’s faces while they select their special backpack for the new school year.

For more information, visit www.svcommunityservices.org.