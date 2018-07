¡Feliz Cumpleaños Cáncer!

Featured Arriba el Tri Why You Should Cheer on Mexico in the Final 16 Arturo Hilario El Observador If your World Cup favorite has moved onto the final 16, congratulations, you are part...

Featured Immigration Confusion, Trauma Continues at Southern Border Roz Brown Public News Service ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The immigration crisis at the southern border continued over the weekend, with politicians angry over being denied access to holding facilities....

Featured Saving a Species Can Start in Your Own Backyard Mary Kuhlman California News Service SACRAMENTO, Calif. – With the weekend upon us, wildlife experts are encouraging Californians to consider a project that could possibly save a species. National...