Coyote Lake Visitor Center Grand Opening Coyote Lake Harvey Bear Ranch Park

Santa Clara County Parks & Recreation Dept.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA – There is a new wealth of information visually depicting and explaining the wildlife, history and, recreational opportunities found at Coyote Lake Harvey Bear Ranch County Park in Gilroy.

Coyote Lake Visitor Center is celebrating the newly remodeled center on Saturday, June 30 from 10am to noon. Visitors can arrive early at 9:30am to take a short hike from the Lakeview Campground to arrive at the visitor center in time for the ceremony. Supervisor Mike Wasserman will perform the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am.

New exhibits feature taxidermy wildlife found in the park, including a mountain lion, bobcat, coyote and lots of local birds. There are live snake tanks, an aquarium with live lake fish, and interactive activities for all ages and abilities. Visitors can enjoy and interact with the new exhibits, and then go outside and explore the park.

The center is located at Coyote Lake Harvey Bear Ranch, 10840 Coyote Reservoir Road, Gilroy, CA 95020.

Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department has provided recreational opportunities, beautiful parks and precious natural resources for Santa Clara County residents for more than 60 years. This golden legacy has resulted in one of the largest regional park systems in the State of California.