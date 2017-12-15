HRC Mourns the Death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee

WASHINGTON, DC — The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, released the following statement upon news of the death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee on Tuesday December 11th, 2017.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Mayor Lee was a tireless advocate for LGBTQ equality who worked to make San Francisco a stronger, more vibrant, and inclusive community. As the first Asian American mayor in the city’s history, he was both a trailblazer and a dedicated public servant admired by millions. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all those grieving his loss today.”

Mayor Lee was a founding member of the “Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination” coalition. He began his career as a civil rights attorney, fighting for fair housing for low-income people and battling corruption. According to the Office of the Mayor, San Francisco added more than 140,000 jobs and more than 17,000 homes during Lee’s tenure.

Just last week, Mayor Lee joined with Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in penning an op-ed about the importance of rejecting licenses to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Regarding Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, a case currently before the Supreme Court of the United States, they said, “As co-chairs of the national Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination coalition, we are proud to join more than 150 other mayors and municipalities nationwide in opposing religious exemptions that allow sexual orientation-based discrimination.”

