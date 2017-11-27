WOMEN’S MARCH CALIFORNIA GEARS UP FOR 2018

14 RALLIES SCHEDULED THROUGHOUT CALIFORNIA ON

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th, 2018!

LOS ANGELES, CA – Organizers for the Women’s March California 2018 have announced statewide rallies on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 – ‘Hear Our Vote’.

Since the historic Women’s March on January 21, 2017, Women’s March California (WMCA) has formed as an IRS 501(c)(4) organization, and is working towards getting out the vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

The mission of WMCA is to harness the political power of women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a female-led movement providing intersectional education on a range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage with/in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events. The events of 2017 have led the lead organizers of the WMCA to focus on voter education, voter outreach, and voter empowerment, all encompassed in the message for this year… ‘Hear Our Vote’.

Women’s March California 2018, composed of eighteen different marches, is part of a national movement to unify and empower those who stand for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. The Women’s March California 2018 events arenon-partisan and peaceful and will give people the opportunity to unite in every state and major metropolitan area and stand in solidarity for the American values we represent.

For more information, visit www.womensmarchca.com , media inquiries: cherry@putnam-smith.com .

WHAT: Women’s March California

WHEN: Saturday, January 20th 2018

WHERE: Cities across California: Contra Costa County, Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa Valley, Oakland, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz