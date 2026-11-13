Texas politics changed by this week’s midterm elections

Republicans and Democrats across Texas are wondering what’s next after Democrats flipped the state “blue” in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Gina Hinojosa’s win ends three decades of Republican control of the governor’s office and James Talarico’s win over Republican Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate marks the first time a Democrat has won a statewide race in Texas since 1988.

Cal Jillson, professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, said as Democrats take over running the state, they will have to make good on their promises.

“The Democrats have to ask themselves, ‘What were the main concerns of Texas voters that led them to support Democrats?’ And then try to work on those issues, make good public policy and govern effectively,” Jillson outlined.

Jillson pointed out redrawn congressional voting maps ended up hurting Republicans. He added many Black, Asian and Muslim voters felt like they were being excluded from the process.

Many Texans said the economy, the war in Iran and the Trump administration’s immigration policies influenced how they voted. Jillson thinks Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton were seen as too closely tied to President Donald Trump.

“I think people thought that Republican elected officials in Texas were arrogant and entitled. They thought that these offices were theirs. The public rose up to disabuse them,” Jillson observed.

He added the election could be the start of Texas becoming a more balanced, two-party state.

“This big Democrat victory, wide and deep as it is, is not the beginning of ‘blue’ Texas,” Jillson emphasized. “I think that Republicans will return to power in the next couple of election cycles. Democrats may defeat them down the road.”