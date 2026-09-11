More Texas communities push back against data centers

Earlier this summer, San Marcos became the first Texas city to ban data centers, and several other municipalities across the state are discussing ways to slow down construction of the facilities.

The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled to vote Aug. 25 on a 90-day data center moratorium. The council recently approved a development for Black Mountain Energy on the southeast side of the city.

Rogelio Meixueiro, Texas community advocate with GreenLatinos, said the organization will hold a listening session for residents in that community later in the week.

“We know that a moratorium has its own loopholes, flaws. So this can serve as a way to tell people the problem, how it’s going to affect them, and then also tell them what is the action that we can take to mitigate the damage,” Meixueiro said.

Residents and businesses in the area have voiced concerns over pollution and the strain that a data center would place on local utilities. Black Mountain says the data center will add $30 million in tax revenue to the city and create hundreds of jobs.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Eugene McCray Community Center.

Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott enacted a moratorium on data centers for rural communities. Companies must agree to reuse their own water, reduce Texas electricity rates, and agree to not disrupt residential neighborhoods.

But Meixueiro said the moratorium doesn’t go far enough.

“The thing we are highlighting the most is the fact that the ban is only on rural areas. Furthering this divide between rural, urban communities of color, landowners, even people that rent and own,” Meixueiro said.

Several companies have agreed to comply with the governor’s demands, but Meixueiro said concerns remain about the long-term effects and consequences of the industry.

“It is hard to regulate something that we don’t know about, and we consistently see this with our governor. We don’t see action, instead what we see is reaction [to] the problem. Often allowing them to bypass regulations just to test it out, leaving our communities paying the bill,” Meixueiro said.