Reflexiones de Semana Santa

Arts & Culture ECHO- Cirque du Soleil in San Jose Experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil ECHO, where poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics, and cutting-edge technology come together to explore the delicate balance between people, animals, and the world...

Elections House Passes SAVE Act, Disenfranchising Millions of American Voters Sunita Sohrabji American Community Media On a 220-208 vote April 10, the House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act — SAVE — potentially stripping away the ability to...