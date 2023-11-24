Santa Clara County Parks invites you to celebrate 25 magical years of Fantasy of Lights. Drive through the enchanting 1.5-mile extravaganza of sparkling holiday lights and breathtaking displays at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru nights start on Tuesday December 5 through Saturday, December 30, from 6pm to 10pm.

Vasona Lake County Park will be adorned with larger-than-life animated displays and thousands of sparkling holiday lights. Prepare to be enthralled by the captivating sights and sounds, from the dramatic eruption of a volcano in the daring dinosaur den to the lively pen of playful penguins. Glide through the tunnel of moving lights and experience over 50 mesmerizing themed displays that will leave you in awe.

Event tickets must be purchased in advance as no tickets will be available at the gate. Tickets are on sale now at www.parkhere.org.

Fantasy of Lights is presented by the Santa Clara County Parks & Recreation Department. For information on volunteering for this event and other Park programs, please visit www.parkhere.org.