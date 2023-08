Miles de niños de CA pierden cobertura de Medi-Cal cada mes pero la mayoría sigue siendo elegible

Selen Ozturk Ethnic Media Services Between June 2023 and May 2024, 15.5 million Medi-Cal enrollees — one-third of all Californians — will have their eligibility redetermined as part of...

Over the coming year about 2.3 million Californians, a million of them children, are expected to lose Medi-Cal, which is health insurance coverage for low-income families – as the...