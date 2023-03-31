DMV encourages all Californians to consider getting a REAL ID now

The DMV is encouraging all Californians to consider getting a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card now. The federal enforcement day of May 7, 2025, requires a REAL ID to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities not having a REAL ID will need to provide a federally approved document to get through airport security.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.