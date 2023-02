¿Por qué Biden dedicó sólo un minuto a la reforma migratoria?

Arts & Culture Q&A: Beyond the Stars with Katya Echazarreta Arturo Hilario El Observador February is National Women Inventors Month, a time when women innovators in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) are commemorated for their contributions to the...

Opinion Why did Biden spend just one minute on immigration reform? During his second State of the Union Address, the highest rostrum in the Republic, President Joe Biden spent just over a minute on the issue of immigration reform. Speaking...