Safer air in, COVID out

The busy holidays are here and with the weather cooling down, people are gathering more indoors and visiting your business. As a business owner, you can take steps to improve the air inside to protect your employees and customers from COVID and flu. Breathing safer air is just as important as drinking safe water. Viruses spread easier indoors, so ventilating or filtering the air inside can provide safer air in your business.

Take action and start now. Here are 3 simple ways to improve indoor air at your business.

Open the doors and windows if the weather is nice and outdoor air is good. Bring in fresh air and pull out old air that might contain viruses like COVID and flu. Make your own filter fan. Filter fans are portable, affordable, and take 10 minutes to make on your own. All the materials needed cost about $50 and can be found at your local hardware or home improvement store. Watch the video for how to make one at sccphd.org/AireInterior. Make sure your HVAC system is working well and maintained. Check the filters to make sure they are clean, and replace them on the recommended schedule. Use the highest quality filter your system allows: a fine filter that will catch the most gunk. If you rent your location, check your lease agreement to see if the filter system maintenance is covered by the landlord or property manager.

Protect your employees and customers from COVID and flu. Learn more on how to improve indoor air in your business by visiting sccphd.org/Safer-Air