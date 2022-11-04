12 Reasons to vote on November 8

Still don’t know whether to vote? We give you 12 reasons to exercise your right to vote this November 8.

1 – Because the vote has consequences in all aspects of your life: your health, your pocketbook, the future of your family and your community, and even the air which you breathe.

2 – Because the vote decides our representation and the budget for the education of your children and future generations.

3 – Because if you don’t vote, others decide for you, for your family and for your community.

4 – Because we can elect candidates who support our ideals, dreams and aspirations, such as a sustainable future for our children.

5 – Because the tax policy depends on your representatives in the federal Congress and in the state legislatures.

6 – Because the decisions of legislators affect the minimum wage and your job security.

7 – Because we lead by example and teach our children the value and importance of civic participation.

8 – Because the legislators who represent your state in Washington can influence your social security and your retirement.

9 – Because not voting is giving reason to those who want to suppress our vote with deceit and misinformation.

10 – Because we send a message to those who seek to attack democracy and the rule of law.

11 – Because the vote is our voice and the voice of those who still cannot vote: our minor children, essential workers.

12 – If you are a citizen and over 18 years of age, voting is your right and your responsibility. Vote early. Vote by mail, or go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8. Vote for who you want. But vote!