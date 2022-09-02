Arroz Con Cookies & Cream

09/02/2022
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
- 3 1/2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon Mexican vanilla extract
- 1 cup short grain rice
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2cups Breyers Cookies & Cream
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate cookie crumbs
- (optional) strawberries
Directions:
- Boil water and vanilla in a heavy pot over a high flame.
- Add in rice and mix to distribute rice evenly in water.
- Lower flame to a simmer and cover pot with lid.
- Cook rice for 22minutes or until water evaporates.
- Place Breyers Cookies & Cream in a bowl while rice cooks and allow it to soften.
- Remove cooked rice from flame. Mix in sugar until completely combined. Gently fold in Breyers Cookies & Cream. Do not over mix.
- Place pot of Cookies & Cream rice back over a medium high flame and cook for an additional 2 minutes to thicken.
- Remove from flame.
- Divide equally into ice cream sundae bowls or glass cups.
- Top with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle cookie crumbs on top.
- Add sliced strawberries for extra fun.
