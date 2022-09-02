Arroz Con Cookies & Cream

Breyers
by 09/02/2022

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

  • 3 1/2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon Mexican vanilla extract
  • 1 cup short grain rice
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2cups Breyers Cookies & Cream
  • Whipped cream
  • Chocolate cookie crumbs
  • (optional) strawberries

Directions:

  1. Boil water and vanilla in a heavy pot over a high flame.
  2. Add in rice and mix to distribute rice evenly in water.
  3. Lower flame to a simmer and cover pot with lid.
  4. Cook rice for 22minutes or until water evaporates.
  5. Place Breyers Cookies & Cream in a bowl while rice cooks and allow it to soften.
  6. Remove cooked rice from flame. Mix in sugar until completely combined. Gently fold in Breyers Cookies & Cream. Do not over mix.
  7. Place pot of Cookies & Cream rice back over a medium high flame and cook for an additional 2 minutes to thicken.
  8. Remove from flame.
  9. Divide equally into ice cream sundae bowls or glass cups.
  10. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle cookie crumbs on top.
  11. Add sliced strawberries for extra fun.
