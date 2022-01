Featured Earthtalk Q&A: Wind Farms And Wildlife Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk As the U.S. tackles the issues of climate change, the Biden administration is investing in wind power as a key strategy for sustainably...

Green living Earthtalk Q&A: Rol Medioambiental de Amazon Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk No es sorprendente que el desempeño ambiental de Amazon.com sea un paquete mixto. Una acusación que a menudo imponen los críticos es que...

Featured Earthtalk Q&A: Amazon’s Environmental Role Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk Not surprisingly, Amazon.com’s environmental performance is a mixed bag. One charge often levied by critics is that Amazon’s low pricing and expedited shipping...