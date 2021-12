En los estados del sur, el trazado de mapas excluye a las comunidades étnicas

Featured In Southern states, redistricting maps lock out communities of color Jenny Manrique Ethnic Media Services 20 states in the country have completed congressional redistricting and 22 states have done so with respect to legislative district maps. Although communities of...

Featured AAPI allies join chorus against Texas gerrymandering Mark Hedin Ethnic Media Services A new lawsuit against the recently adopted Texas political district maps alleges deliberate, illegal discrimination against the state’s fastest-growing ethnic population, people of Asian...