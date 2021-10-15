Q&A: Chrissie Fit Knows “What You Did Last Summer”

Arturo Hilario

El Observador

It’s the spookiest time of the year and it’s also the most productive time for horror entertainment and its consumption. A new reimagining of a classic 90’s teen slasher is here in time for the season, the Amazon original show, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

The premise of the new show has remnants of the original 1973 novel and the 1997 movie, where an unknown assailant is stalking a group of teenagers a year after the group was involved in a fatal car accident which they swore to keep a secret. That’s the basic story, but this latest version promises an all-new approach.

Chrissie Fit, most celebrated for her role of Flo Fuentes in “Pitch Perfect 2” and its sequel, recently spoke about her experience working on the new show, even though she says she’s, “scared of my own shadow.”

Find out how she prepared for her role, the problem of secrets, and what people can expect from this new approach to the classic slasher movie that was made iconic by Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Chrissie, thank you so much for taking time to talk about the show. Let’s start off with the important question: do you have a favorite scary movie? If so, what is it?

I am actually scared of my own shadow. I don’t really watch scary movies, which is insane because I’m in a scary, scary series, but I guess it doesn’t take much acting. I’m scared without having to act like I’m scared. But if I were to say a favorite, I think “The Exorcist” because it’s like a classic and it kept me up when I watched it for days, I think I slept with a light on for, like, four days.

Could you give me a background on your character in the show and how she fits into the story?

I play Kelly Craft, and I am the ex-wife of the football coach at the high school where the kids went to school, the kids who did something last summer. She is divorced, a bit bitter and upset, and she’s kind of just been down on her luck; she’s just very real and honest, and she’s just had it.

So I think that it was a very interesting character for me to play because I’ve done a lot of comedies and musicals and this woman just seemed real, she’s just tired and she’s upset and she’s a young mom. I think that it was just a very honest portrayal of social classes as well in this world. She’s a little mysterious as well and has a lot of secrets like everyone on the show. I think I have a lot of secrets to hide and nothing stays buried for too long.

Did you have any inspiration or anything like that to prepare for this role?

You know, I think there was just so much on the page already. Our showrunner, Sara Goodman, is incredible and she’s so creative and so talented and just really created this world that was familiar to me because of the novel and because of the movie but also has its own take, its own freshness.

The cast is so diverse, and I think that there was just so much to draw from what was in the script and what we as actors talk together. I had a lot of my scenes with Cassie Beck, who played Courtney, and we talked about a lot of our backstory. And Sara was always so available to talk about these characters and where they come from, what secrets they may be hiding.

So I think that I was very, very fortunate that we had had such a great team to make it all feel grounded and real in such a crazy situation.

Did you have any memorable moment or situation from the filming that you can recall?

You know, it’s so hard because there is, but it has to do with a death so I won’t spoil it for anyone. I was so excited reading the script and just blown away by this twist and this turn, and like, “oh, my God, I can’t believe it,” so I want people to have that same experience. But, you know, filming in Hawaii was just incredible, it was so amazing and beautiful. But the one downfall is the rainfall. And there were times where we had to just completely stop because of the rain. And I just remember a lot of people being, like, freaked out about it.

I’m from Miami. So I’m used to the tropical rains. I’m like, “don’t worry, guys. It’s going to be ten minutes, and then it’s going to be done,” and it always happens – ten minutes and then it’s done. So that was kind of fun and interesting.

Also, there were days where you would walk into the makeup trailer, and there was like a severed head, an arm or a leg, and not necessarily used [on set]. But if they needed a leg, we had it in the trailer. I didn’t know what to expect any time I walked in.

So what was your history with the original movie series and the novel? Had you seen them before? Did you go back and check them out before you worked on this?

Yeah, I saw the original movie when I was younger, but I’m scared of my own shadow, so I kind of saw it through my fingers, scared and nervous, and I remember being like, “okay I have to rewatch it before I start the series. Just, you know, as homework.” And I kept saying, “I’ll watch it during the day. I’ll watch it during the day,” and each day kind of kept moving it and moving it. And then I was filming, so I had to watch it at night and in my hotel room by myself. So I was freaking out!

It was so good. I think that all the actors that did the first one were so incredible. And I’m just excited for people to see these new kids, – I’m aging myself, “these youngsters” – take the reins because they’re so, so talented. And specifically, Madison Iseman, who’s playing two roles, she’s playing twins and never had a day off. So it’s super interesting. And it’s very cool, different dynamic within this group that I think people that love the original are going to love and people that didn’t love the original are going to love.

In the end what do you hope that people might take away from your role and the show overall when they watch “I Know What You Did Last Summer”?

You know, I hope that people just realize that the truth is just what literally will set you free. You know what I mean? There are so many secrets, so many lies and being honest is just always the way to go. And because just one lie built on another, built on another, built on another, it goes out of control, and then you have a killer that is trying to get you. So I hope that people take that away. And also relate to my character and the fact that sometimes you’re down on your luck and you just need a little bit of support and a little bit of love and help to get through it.

Thank you so much, Chrissie. Is there’s anything else that you’d like to add?

You kind of look like my cousin Brian, and it’s freaking me out.

You know what’s funny? I have gotten texts before from people that I know, convinced they just saw me in random places I’m not at because of lookalikes. I just have one of those faces, I guess.

I guess now you have twins out there that maybe are doing bad things in the summer!

[Anyway] I’m very excited for people to see “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, it premieres October 15 on Amazon, and you get four episodes right away, which is awesome. So you don’t have to wait, every episode kind of ends with a cliffhanger.

After that, you get one per week, with the season finale being on November 12. And I think that you’re going to just love it. There’s new music, new, fresh, diverse faces and you will get to see me as a totally different character than I’ve ever played before. And I hope that that’s exciting.

Well, thank you so much, Chrissie. Tell Brian I said Hello.

I will!