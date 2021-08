VACUNACIÓN POR MANDATO

Entertainment Q&A: Natalie Martinez & “Reminiscence” Arturo Hilario El Observador On a rainy Atlanta morning Cuban-American actress Natalie Martinez joined me over Zoom, (my view was a warm but dreary, fire-smoked Bay Area sky), to...

Opinion VACCINATION BY MANDATE Nobody likes to do something against their will. Persuasion is always more desirable than obligation. History confirms, with innumerable examples, that the fight against imposition has unleashed heroic acts...