Los líderes demócratas se unen detrás de Newsom para luchar contra la destitución, pero ¿qué tan entusiasta es la base?

Community California Becomes Latest “Senior-Friendly” State SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California is now officially an “age-friendly” state thanks to a new partnership between the California Department of Aging and AARP. The nonprofit organization is lending its...

Community High-priced jail phone calls: $15 to talk to your daughter Growing up, Blossom Sergejev was lucky if she talked to her mother once a week. Usually it was once a month. Even then their conversations ended almost as soon...