Meet Strawberry Farmer Alma García

According to the latest Census of Agriculture data, the United States has more female farmers than ever before. Between 2012 and 2017, United States agriculture saw a 27% increase in female producers, with women making up about 36% of American farmers today. More than half (56%) of all farms reported having at least one female decision-maker.

March is National Women’s Month and National Agriculture Month. This month is an excellent opportunity to spotlight some of the amazing women in our agriculture community. Check out this video about Alma García, who runs her family business in the Salinas Valley area.