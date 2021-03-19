OUTSIDE LANDS MOVES TO HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: OCTOBER 29TH – 31ST, 2021

Another Planet Entertainment
To ensure Outside Lands will be the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists, and the world at large, festival producers Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents have announced Outside Lands 2021 will shift from our traditional August dates to October 29-31, 2021. Outside Lands is thrilled to be returning to Golden Gate Park for a special Halloween edition, featuring headlining performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and recent GRAMMY winner The Strokes. New to the 2021 lineup are some exciting artist additions including Glass Animals, Lord Huron, Flo MIlli, Kaytranada, fresh off two GRAMMY wins, and San Francisco’s own 24kGoldn. The full lineup is listed below and can be viewed at www.SFOutsideLands.com.
“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”
The safety of the festival remains a top priority and Outside Lands producers are working closely with local and state officials to determine this year’s safety and security measures. For additional information regarding ticketing, general questions and health and safety updates, please visit the FAQs and Health & Safety pages on the festival website.
3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass currently starts at $150 down with two additional payments.
For current ticket holders, your tickets will be honored for the October 2021 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds may be requested until April 17.
As always, Outside Lands will also be offering the best in cutting edge food, beer, wine, art and other cultural programming including the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.
The dynamic 2021 lineup features an iconic mix of world class musical artists. Tame Impala will be playing off their critically acclaimed album; they will be joined by indie rock icons The Strokes and the queen of confidence, Lizzo. Outside Lands always offers music fans an exciting mix of the hottest up and coming acts including Khruangbin, Burna Boy and Brittany Howard alongside favorites like Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend and RÜFÜS DU SOL. As always, the festival provides an early platform for new talent and this year is no different with artists including Trevor Daniel, Rico Nasty, 24kGoldn and more. The full lineup is listed below.
Outside Lands 2021
- Tame Impala
- Lizzo
- The Strokes
- Tyler, the Creator
- Vampire Weekend
- J Balvin
- Rüfüs Du Sol
- Kehlani
- Glass Animals**
- ZHU
- Young Thug
- Kaytranada**
- Khruangbin
- Lord Huron**
- Nelly
- Brittany Howard
- Burna Boy
- Melanie Martinez
- 24kGoldn**
- TroyBoi
- Angel Olsen
- SOFI TUKKER
- EARTHGANG
- Marc Rebillet
- Sharon Van Etten
- SG Lewis**
- Flo Milli**
- A R I Z O N A
- JPEGMAFIA
- DRAMA
- Dr. Dog
- Shiba San
- Boy Pablo
- Rico Nasty
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- 070 Shake
- Trevor Daniel
- The Midnight
- Moses Sumney
- mxmtoon
- Dijon
- The HU
- Yung Bae
- Bakar
- The Soul Rebels
- Hinds
- Caroline Polachek
- Yves Tumor and Its Band
- Crooked Colours
- Scarypoolparty
- J.Phlip
- Marc E. Bassy
- Julia Jacklin
- Goth Babe
- Remi Wolf
- Cam
- Neil Frances
- Rexx Life Raj
- Cannons**
- Buscabulla**
- JESSIA**
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- ODIE
- Claud**
- Q**
- Sofía Valdés**
- Bartees Strange**
- Amy Allen**
- Brijean**
- Noga Erez
- Madeline Kenney
- Post Animal
- Evann McIntosh
- Nap Eyes
- Neal Francis
- Shilan**
**new additions to lineup
*lineup subject to change