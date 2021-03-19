OUTSIDE LANDS MOVES TO HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: OCTOBER 29TH – 31ST, 2021

Another Planet Entertainment

To ensure Outside Lands will be the safest possible environment for fans, staff, artists, and the world at large, festival producers Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents have announced Outside Lands 2021 will shift from our traditional August dates to October 29-31, 2021. Outside Lands is thrilled to be returning to Golden Gate Park for a special Halloween edition, featuring headlining performances by Lizzo, Tame Impala and recent GRAMMY winner The Strokes. New to the 2021 lineup are some exciting artist additions including Glass Animals, Lord Huron, Flo MIlli, Kaytranada, fresh off two GRAMMY wins, and San Francisco’s own 24kGoldn. The full lineup is listed below and can be viewed at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

The safety of the festival remains a top priority and Outside Lands producers are working closely with local and state officials to determine this year’s safety and security measures. For additional information regarding ticketing, general questions and health and safety updates, please visit the FAQs and Health & Safety pages on the festival website.

3-Day General Admission, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes are on sale now at www.SFOutsideLands.com. The Payment Plan 3-Day pass currently starts at $150 down with two additional payments.

For current ticket holders, your tickets will be honored for the October 2021 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds may be requested until April 17.

As always, Outside Lands will also be offering the best in cutting edge food, beer, wine, art and other cultural programming including the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival. The spectacular backdrop of Golden Gate Park rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.

The dynamic 2021 lineup features an iconic mix of world class musical artists. Tame Impala will be playing off their critically acclaimed album; they will be joined by indie rock icons The Strokes and the queen of confidence, Lizzo. Outside Lands always offers music fans an exciting mix of the hottest up and coming acts including Khruangbin, Burna Boy and Brittany Howard alongside favorites like Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend and RÜFÜS DU SOL. As always, the festival provides an early platform for new talent and this year is no different with artists including Trevor Daniel, Rico Nasty, 24kGoldn and more. The full lineup is listed below.

Outside Lands 2021

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Rüfüs Du Sol

Kehlani

Glass Animals**

ZHU

Young Thug

Kaytranada**

Khruangbin

Lord Huron**

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

24kGoldn**

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Marc Rebillet

Sharon Van Etten

SG Lewis**

Flo Milli**

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

DRAMA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

070 Shake

Trevor Daniel

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Dijon

The HU

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor and Its Band

Crooked Colours

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Goth Babe

Remi Wolf

Cam

Neil Frances

Rexx Life Raj

Cannons**

Buscabulla**

JESSIA**

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Claud**

Q**

Sofía Valdés**

Bartees Strange**

Amy Allen**

Brijean**

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis

Shilan**

**new additions to lineup

*lineup subject to change