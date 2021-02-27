DISNEY AND PIXAR’S “LUCA” – TEASER TRAILER

Disney and Pixar’s upcoming original feature film “Luca” is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” features a remarkable voice cast.

Jacob Tremblay (“Room,” “Wonder”) lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

Jack Dylan Grazer ("We Are Who We Are," "Shazam") voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.

Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

Maya Rudolph ("Bridesmaids," "Saturday Night Live," "Big Mouth") voices Daniela, Luca's mother.

Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia's father.

Jim Gaffigan ("The Pale Tourist," "Troop Zero") voices Lorenzo, Luca's father.