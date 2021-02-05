Fall in Love With These Valentine’s Day Decor Ideas

As Valentine’s Day quickly approaches, celebrations may include romantic dinners, Galentine’s Day plans or even family fun. The experts at Dollar General have provided a few budget-friendly decor ideas that everyone will love.

Romantic Night in for Two

Make a night in special by adding a few romantic details around the home. Spruce up the dining table with a vase of fresh roses, candles, and a decorative tablecloth. Also consider filling the room with colorful heart-shaped balloons and bowls of sweet candies. Dress up a wall or mantle with a banner and some of your favorite photos. Pitch a blanket fort in the living room for a fun indoor movie night. Decorate it with a holiday-themed blanket and pillows to help create a unique and memorable Valentine’s Day.

Be Mine, Galentine

For those spending the holiday with friends, incorporate all the fun Valentine’s Day decor into a Galentine’s Day celebration. Assemble a picture-perfect balloon arch by taping or stringing together pink, white, red, and heart-shaped balloons. Create another space for photos by hanging streamers and a heart-shaped garland from windows or walls. Fill glass vases with red and pink candies for a charming coffee table centerpiece. Lastly, a message board could provide a fun opportunity for gathering gals to express appreciation or positive quotes. This can easily be celebrated digitally by distributing Galentine’s Day kits to friends, so everyone can that share in the decorating and celebrating.

DIY Valentine Crafts

For a fun family night in, set aside time to create crafts with the kids. Crafting can be a great way for kids to express themselves, plus their creations can serve as cost-effective decorations. One example is to hang a paper heart chain, like a garland, above a fireplace or along kitchen cabinets. For this easy and adorable craft, gather red and pink craft paper, ribbon or string, scissors, and tape. Cut out hearts and a small hole in a corner to string ribbon or string through. Another fun option is to gather the family to paint glass jars with hearts or sayings. Place tasty treats like cookies or candies inside or use the jars as a vase for flowers. Don’t forget front door decorations! Find the directions to craft an easy DIY Coffee Filter Wreath for the door on DG’s crafts web page.

For more holiday decoration inspiration and ideas, visit dollargeneral.com and browse under the Inspiration tab.

By planning ahead and seeking out decoration tips and tricks, anyone can be ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with less stress and hustle.