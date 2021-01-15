THE SECOND JUDGEMENT OF TRUMP

With a bipartisan vote, Donald Trump this week became the only president in the history of the United States to be the subject of a political impeachment trial on two occasions, following a vote in the House of Representatives where he was accused of inciting to the insurrection.

Regardless of the final result, since his trial is still pending in the United States Senate, the decision of the House of Representatives sends a very clear message: no one is above the law and anyone who seeks to violate the democratic order, will pay the consequences.

Tellingly, a growing number of conservative legislators and senators are convinced that Donald Trump is a harmful element within the Republican party, some of whom agree that the real estate mogul should be barred from seeking another popularly elected position for life.

It turned out that the leader of the Republicans in the Upper House, Senator from Kentucky, Mitch McConnell, is in favor of the impeachment trial, as the most expeditious mechanism to achieve Trump’s marginalization from the Republican party.

But the reality is that Trump continues to enjoy considerable support from Republicans. At least 197 representatives of that party voted against the impeachment trial, which illustrates the level of influence that Trump still has over the Republican apparatus and the weight that he can have in US politics in the coming years.

For now, no one will be able to take away from Trump the dubious honor of being the first president to be tried twice, first for having invited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 presidential elections, and now, for inciting an insurrection to starting with the lying accusation that President-elect Joel Biden was elected on November 3 thanks to massive electoral fraud.

In addition to his followers’ illegal foray into congress on January 6th, there is mounting evidence that the regrettable episode of the desecration of congress was part of a larger plan by extremist groups to ignore the popular will.

Few of us imagined that the capital of the United States, just a few days after the change of powers, would be a scene of militarization to prevent supporters of the president from committing outrages similar to those of the ‘Black Wednesday’ of January 6th.

While the Democrats’ decision to pursue a second impeachment trial against Trump may have its own dose of political motivation, the truth is that it would have been reprehensible to let a sitting president’s move to incite insurrection, based on a lie, go unnoticed.

