🎶 KALI UCHIS LANZA SENCILLO “TE PONGO MAL (PRENDELO)”🔥

Los Angeles, CA (November 16, 2020) — Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis debuts a new song today, “te pongo mal (prendelo)” featuring legendary reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy and produced by Tainy —listen here. The song is from her forthcoming second album and first Spanish-language project Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, out Wednesday via Interscope—preorder it here.

The forthcoming album features previously released tracks “La Luz” with Jhay Cortez and “Aquí Yo Mando” with Rico Nasty in addition to a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis’ 2018 debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.