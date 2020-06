¿Cómo afecta el racismo a la salud? Los médicos de California hablan

Community How Does Racism Affect Health? California Doctors Speak Out It’s not uncommon for Dr. Ilan Shapiro to confront ailments in his child and teen patients that defy a straightforward medical explanation. At his practice at AltaMed Health Services...

Community Safety at Work on California Strawberry Farms  WATSONVILLE, CA (May 27, 2020) – A new video produced by the California Strawberry Commission (CSC) highlights how strawberry farmers, in the midst of peak harvest season and during...