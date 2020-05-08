Tips for celebrating Mother’s Day from afar

This Mother’s Day, you may not be able to be with your Mom in person due to social distancing. The time apart may be difficult for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t honor your beloved Mom in other thoughtful ways that don’t require person-to-person contact.

The point is to remember her on her special day – which is coming up May 10 – to make her feel loved and let her know how much she means to you.

“At its core, gift-giving is the practice of turning feelings like love, warmth, appreciation and pride into physical keepsakes,” writes Mara Leighton on BusinessInsider.com. “It’s one of the too few opportunities to convey to loved ones just how much we really love them.”

Here are a few ways you can show Mom how much you care without the need to leave your home.

Mood-brightening flowers

Alternatively, you may wish to send Mom’s favorite blooms all-ready to display and enjoy. Use the language of flowers to remind her in the best possible way that warmer days are coming, and the earth is about to spring forth with more sun, more greenery, and a wealth of colorful new blooms. You can quickly and easily order her favorite Mother’s Day flowers online from many retailers. Spend a Moment composing a warm and meaningful note to include with your specially selected bouquet to show Mom just how much you care.

An e-card with your personalized message

Take a Moment to express your feelings by emailing a free, specially designed virtual greeting card and customizing it with your own expressions of caring.

Long-lasting greenery

You may prefer to gift Mom with something even longer-lasting – a lush, healthy plant she can tend, grow, and enjoy year after year. Plants add oxygen to any environment, and studies indicate having greenery around may even reduce stress.

And most importantly,

Call your Mom.

It’s true that kissing and hugging your Mom in person may be impossible this Mother’s Day. But there are plenty of other safe and meaningful ways to honor her and the role she’s played in your life. Plan ahead for a virtual Mother’s Day celebration May 10.